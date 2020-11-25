

Catherine Elizabeth O'Brien "Kay"

April 22, 1928 - November 17, 2020 Kay O'Brien passed peacefully surrounded by family in her Ashby Ponds apartment.Kay was born to Michael and Mabel O'Keefe in Omaha Nebraska. Her father passed away when Kay was four years old and she was raised by her loving mother. Kay attended Duquesne High School and Creighton University where she graduated with a double major in journalism and social work. After graduation, Kay worked in the advertising department of Mutual of Omaha until her marriage to Tom O'Brien on February 6, 1954.The young couple spent their first few months of married life in New Orleans where Tom was stationed as a naval officer. After leaving the Navy, the couple moved to Northern Virginia where they lived for over 30 years. They raised their five sons (Tom, Mike, Danny, Paul, and Hugh) in Springfield, Virginia. Kay was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. She then spent the next 10 to 12 years working, first for the IRS assisting tax payers with complicated tax forms, then selling advertising for a local newspaper - The Northern Virginia Sun, and finally as the facilities manager at Boat US.Upon retirement in 1988, the couple became snowbirds, spending summers in South Bethany Delaware and winters in Bradenton Florida. These years were very active. Kay and Tom were both avid boaters, tennis players, and golfers. In Bradenton they were part of a Martini Club where they celebrated sunset with friends. During these years Kay volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) helping children who had been abused and neglected.Tom passed away in 2005 and Kay became a founding resident at Ashby Ponds in November 2008. Kay continued to winter in Bradenton Florida during her first few years at Ashby Ponds. Kay was an active member of the Ashby Ponds community. An avid bridge player, she played in multiple bridge clubs and loved playing duplicate bridge three evenings a week. She wrote for Around the Ponds magazine and the Purple Paper. She served on both the Welcoming and Philanthropy committees. She was a member of several book clubs.Kay found both pride and joy in her family. She is survived by four sons and four daughters-in-law: Mike and Sheila, Danny and Kathy, Paul and Jackie, Hugh and Margaret. She is survived by nine grandchildren with whom she had a very special bond: Sean, Kelly, Connor, Brendan, Jeff, Kadi, Jake, Tim, and Angie. She also had a loving relationship with two great grandchildren: Colton and Callie.Kay's years at Ashby Ponds were filled with joy and happiness. Kay's many friends at Ashby were very important to her. The family would like to thank the Ashby Ponds community for the many prayers and well wishes.A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church on Monday November 30 at 10:30 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store