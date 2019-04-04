

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 of Fairfax, VA. Beloved wife of the late CAPT James L. O'Keefe, Jr, USN (Ret.); devoted mother of CAPT James L. O'Keefe III, USN (Ret.), Noreen M. Brunini, Brian P. O'Keefe, Therese M. O'Keefe, CDR Thomas J. O'Keefe, USN (Ret.), and John C. O'Keefe. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren. Born in Bronx, NY and raised in Flushing, NY, Connie was a Navy-wife and a Registered Nurse. Relatives and friends may call at the FAIRFAX MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Old Post Chapel at a later date and time. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.