Catherine Lee Oliphant
Of Waldorf, MD was peacefully called home on April 22, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. "Cat" was the beloved widow of Bennie Oliphant. She is survived by her son, John Ward, Sr. (Rochelle); daughter, Leslie Ward; grandson, Tony Ward; sisters, Annie Lee, Florain King; brother, Charles Lee; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Her interment will be at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to B.K. Henry Funeral Chapel.