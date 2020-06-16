Catherine Philpott
catherine philpott "Cathy"  
Born June 29, 1930 in Bucharest, Romania, died peacefully at her home in Washington, DC, June 9, 2020. She will forever be remembered for her warm and gracious manner with which she welcomed others into her life.During 57 years, she shared with her husband Dean, she worked tirelessly for many charities including Arts For The Aging "AFTA" and Very Special Arts "VSA". She co-chaired Welcome to Washington International Club and Friends of Vieilles Maisons Francaises in which she brought Ambassador's wives together as a community in Washington, DC. She is survived by her husband, two children, and five grandchildren.Memorial services will not be held due to Covid19 but a "Celebration of Life" reception will be held at a future date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
