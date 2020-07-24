1/1
CATHERINE "KAY" QUINN
1928 - 2020
Catherine Patricia Butler Quinn July 24, 1928 - July 7, 2020
Passed away peacefully. Kay's husband Leonard Martin Quinn predeceased her March 25, 2012 as did her parents, Catherine Agnes and Joseph Patrick Butler who were Irish immigrants. Her children were with her, Maureen Patricia, Leonard Martin (Charlene), Edward Patrick (Elizabeth) Karen May (deceased), Marie (deceased), Kevin Frances, Colleen Marie (Stanley), Kathleen Maryann, (Carlos), Camille Marie (Eric) and Catherine Shannon Mary. Her grandchildren are John Paul, Catherine "Cate", Megan, Erin, Ryan,Sara, Sean, Conor, Stanley, Quinn, Emily, Catherine and Keara. Great-grandchildren Hudson, Madeleine and Isla. Kay left Dedham, MA to work for the Navy Department and moved to Alexandria, VA where she met and married Lennie. Kay traveled the world, was an accomplished hostess and started a group called LL of Mt. Vernon. She worked for US Air for 20 years. She is remembered for Holiday parties, backyard oyster roast and countless family gatherings. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at Good Shepard Catholic Church, Mt Vernon Alexandria, VA (of which she and Lennie were founding parishioners). Kay will be missed by her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Good Shepard Catholic Church
