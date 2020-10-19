CATHERINE RAFFERTY

Born August 20, 1943 and passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Raymond and Martha Shirer, and eldest of four siblings: Susan Shirer Burkett, Arthur Shirer II, Rae Shirer Gainey. She is survived by her siblings and four children: Kerry Michael Rafferty, Krista Ann Rafferty Romero, James Joseph Rafferty, Jr, and Gillian Rafferty Martin; and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends Coast to Coast and locally in North Carolina and Virginia. Cathe was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and a devoted friend to many. She raised the family in Barrington, IL; Denton, TX; and Great Falls, VA; and finally retired in Wilmington, NC. She was a Realtor in Northern Virginia for over 20 years and was extremely active in the communities where she lived. The family is having a private service and hopes to later gather to celebrate Cathe's life. She will be laid to rest at Arnon Cemetery in Great Falls, VA. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in honor of Cathe to VA DAR State Scholarship program. Details at