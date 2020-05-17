Catherine Reingruber
"Kate" (Age 85)
Of Annandale VA went to heaven May 9, 2020, preceded by her husband, Walter "Bucky" Reingruber. She is survived by sister, Frances Watts, sister-in-law, Lee Wagner and her four daughters, Kay, Theresa and Brad, Diana and Keith, Mary and Dan, eight grandchildren, Michelle, Caroline, Peter, Joe, Lauren, Lindsey, Katie and Jack and eight great-grandchildren. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Alexandria, VA and attended Washington School for Secretaries. She worked for Capital Airlines before becoming a secretary for the Navy Department. For more details access website below: