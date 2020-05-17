The Washington Post

CATHERINE "KATE" REINGRUBER

Catherine Reingruber
"Kate" (Age 85)

Of Annandale VA went to heaven May 9, 2020, preceded by her husband, Walter "Bucky" Reingruber. She is survived by sister, Frances Watts, sister-in-law, Lee Wagner and her four daughters, Kay, Theresa and Brad, Diana and Keith, Mary and Dan, eight grandchildren, Michelle, Caroline, Peter, Joe, Lauren, Lindsey, Katie and Jack and eight great-grandchildren. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Alexandria, VA and attended Washington School for Secretaries. She worked for Capital Airlines before becoming a secretary for the Navy Department. For more details access website below:

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
