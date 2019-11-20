Catherine M. Rogers
Went suddenly to be with her heavenly father on November 13, 2019 with her dearly beloved husband Dannie at her side. Left also to cherish fond memories are her sister, Eva S. Wood (Roy); brothers, Alvin Bolling (Cynthia), Joseph martin (Linda), Frezell Hunt (Rosa) and numerous other relatives and friends. On Friday, November 22 the family will greet persons from 10 a.m. until the celebration of her life at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Love and Deliverance Baptist Church, 5050 Beech Pl., Temple Hills, Maryland 20748.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery. professional services by John T Rhines Funeral Home.