Catherine Rogers

Service Information
Solad Baptist Church
5050 Beech Place
Temple Hills, MD 20748
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spirit of Love and Deliverance Baptist Church
5050 Beech Pl.
Temple Hills, MD
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Spirit of Love and Deliverance Baptist Church
5050 Beech Pl.
Temple Hills, MD
Notice
Catherine M. Rogers  

Went suddenly to be with her heavenly father on November 13, 2019 with her dearly beloved husband Dannie at her side. Left also to cherish fond memories are her sister, Eva S. Wood (Roy); brothers, Alvin Bolling (Cynthia), Joseph martin (Linda), Frezell Hunt (Rosa) and numerous other relatives and friends. On Friday, November 22 the family will greet persons from 10 a.m. until the celebration of her life at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Love and Deliverance Baptist Church, 5050 Beech Pl., Temple Hills, Maryland 20748.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery. professional services by John T Rhines Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2019
