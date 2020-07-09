Catherine Stouffer, age 72, of Viewtown, VA passed away at home after a long battle with breast cancer on July 2, 2020 with her husband of 49 years, Richard, by her bedside. Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Gus and Catherine Figest, by her aunt, Julia Lansu, by whom she was raised following the death of her parents, and by her niece, Jennifer Misero. Catherine is survived by her husband, Richard, by her sister, Julia Misero and her husband Joseph Misero, Jr. of Ennis, MT and by her nephews, Joseph Misero, III of Churchton, MD and Christopher Misero of Wilmington, DE. Catherine graduated from Holy Cross School in Dover, DE and went on to study English and French at the University of Delaware, earning a BA degree in 1970. Following graduation, Catherine taught English in High School and then worked for the Fairfax County Government until she retired in 1999. Catherine was an avid horsewoman, successfully campaigning horses in the Hunter/Jumper ranks at the highest level of the amateur sport including showing horses in such venues as the Washington International, Devon Horse Show, Upperville, Middleburg and Warrenton Horse Shows and the National Horse Show at Madison Square Garden. Catherine also taught riding, was a horse show judge and was the longtime barn manager and friend of Virginia Horse Show Hall of Fame inductee Jane Marshall Dillon. Most important to Catherine was her Catholic faith, which included being an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA on Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. Burial will take place on Monday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Dover, Delaware.