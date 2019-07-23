

Catherine Gaughen Titus



On Friday, July 19, 2019 of Bethesda and Deep Creek Lake, MD and Vero Beach, FL, unexpectedly from complications following an aneurysm. Cathie was predeceased only a few months ago by her beloved husband of 57 years, Roger. She was the devoted mother of Paula (Felix) Laboy, Richard (Marlene), and Mark (Roz Waldman); loving grandfather to Benjamin and Grace Laboy and Emily and Andrew Titus; and dear sister of Elizabeth Volpone, Eleanor Hernando (Julio), Robert H. Gaughen Jr., and Kevin Gaughen. She is predeceased by her sister Rita Lane. Cathie is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, and many other loving relatives and cherished friends.

Born on July 24, 1942 in Weymouth, MA, the oldest of Robert H. and Catherine Shea Gaughen's six children, Cathie grew up in E. Weymouth and Chatham MA. She earned her undergraduate degree from George Washington University in 1964, after previously attending both Notre Dame of Maryland and Goucher College. After eloping at age 19, Cathie resided in the Bethesda-Chevy Chase area ever since. Although she wore many hats and had many jobs in public and community service during her lifetime, her true joy was always her family. She was a fierce, determined, fun and passionate person whom we will miss greatly.

Relatives and friends will be received at Pumphrey's Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Rd, Bethesda, MD 20817 on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Catherine Titus may be made to the ALS Association, or to the Judge Roger Titus Prize recently established at George Washington University Law School, Office of Development, 2000 H St. NW, Washington DC 20052. Please view and sign the online guestbook at