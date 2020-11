Catherine Lorraine Weber (Age 51)

Of Germantown, MD, passed peacefully on the morning of October 21, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Michael and Sandra Weber, her brother, David Weber, her uncle, Richard Weber and aunt, Cathy Sullivan, her niece, Sarah Weber and her great-nephew, Jace Sisk. Donations in her memory can be made to the Manna Food Bank, where she loved to volunteer. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store