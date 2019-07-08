CATHERINE YOUNG
On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Catherine Young of Washington, DC passed into God's loving embrace after a long illness. She leaves to cherish her memories son, Phineas A. Young (Veronica); granddaughter, Mia Wilson (Matthew) and siblings Calvin Hamilton (Venida), Mary Briggs (Robert). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD. Internment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.