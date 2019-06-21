Cathleen Karin Sachs
On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Daughter of Walter and Marilyn Sachs; devoted mother of Elisa D. Sachs; loving sister of Robyn M. Sachs and Susan M. Sachs. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens. Family will be observing Shiva on Monday with details to be announced at the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.