Notice
Catherine Therese Toohey (Age 92)  

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late William D. Toohey; mother of William D. Toohey, Jr. (Mary), Thomas J. Toohey (Sally), Kathleen M. Bayly (Kevin), Mark G. Toohey, James P. Toohey (Anne); grandmother of Bridget Mancke (Jeremy), William Toohey III, Michael Toohey (Kristian), T.J. Toohey, Matt Toohey (Erica), Katie Ringer (Tony), Amanda Toohey, Tim Toohey, Kevin Bayly (Brittany), Elizabeth O'Connor (Brett), LTCD Terrence Bayly (Andrea), Meghan Bayly, Jimmy Toohey and Erin Toohey; great-grandmother of Dan Bayly, Drew Mancke, Annie Bayly, Henry Bayly, Conor Bayly, Gabriella Bayly, Joanna Bayly, Rinoa Finnley Toohey and Cecilia Ringer. Relatives and friends may call at the Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD, Friday, September 6, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.StJude.org

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
