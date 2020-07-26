1/1
CATHRYN COX
CATHRYN E. COX  
Died peacefully on July 22, 2020, age 100, joining her beloved husband Bob of 66 years in eternal rest. Cathy was born in Lima, Ohio on May 21, 1920 to Neely Sneary. She was raised by her grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Sneary on their farm and graduated in 1937 from Shawnee High School in Lima, Ohio. She married Robert W. Cox, her best friend and love of her life, on September 23, 1939. Cathy worked at White Villa in Dayton, Ohio while Bob began a career of government service at Patterson Field, now Wright-Patterson AFB. Bob's subsequent assignments took them to Griffiss AFB, Rome, NY and finally to the Pentagon in 1964, living in the Mt Vernon area where Cathy was always a gracious hostess to friends and neighbors in Riverside Estates. Living on land originally part of George Washington's Mt Vernon, Bob and Cathy were proud supporters of the estate and its activities. They loved to travel, and she was able to accompany him on many of his business trips to locations around the world. Bob and Cathy continued to travel extensively after Bob's retirement from civil service in 1977. Both he and Cathy were devoted fans of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Washington Redskins. She was predeceased by Bob in 2006 and is survived by Bob's niece, Marty Perkins and family of Cridersville, Ohio, her beloved friends and guardians Doug and Francie Donnell and family of Reston, VA, and several cousins. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Cathy's private duty caregiver, Anne King, and the exemplary staff of Brightview Woodburn Senior Living. Arrangements for a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery are being made by Chiles Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kids Soccer Fund, PO Box 55, Mt Vernon, VA 22121 (KidsSoccerFund.org/donate) in her memory.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
