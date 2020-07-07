1/
Cathy Jardim
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cathy Jardim  
Cathy Jardim, age 66, passed away on July 2, 2020, at home in Frederick, MD from colon cancer. She is survived by her husband William Taylor, children; Carrie (McConnell), Meg, and Samuel; granddaughter Eva (McConnell); son-in-law Neil McConnell; brother Gary, and her large extended family. Cathy was born in Newark, NJ and was a free-lance court reporter in the Washington, DC area for more than 40 years, working on a great variety of depositions, trials and other proceedings including the President Clinton Senate impeachment trial, Abscam, and meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the Panama Canal Commission. She spent the majority of her career with Miller Reporting Company and later started Jardim Reporting Associates. Cathy was completely devoted to her family. With her warmth and generous spirit, she made friends wherever she went. Interment will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved