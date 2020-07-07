

Cathy Jardim

Cathy Jardim, age 66, passed away on July 2, 2020, at home in Frederick, MD from colon cancer. She is survived by her husband William Taylor, children; Carrie (McConnell), Meg, and Samuel; granddaughter Eva (McConnell); son-in-law Neil McConnell; brother Gary, and her large extended family. Cathy was born in Newark, NJ and was a free-lance court reporter in the Washington, DC area for more than 40 years, working on a great variety of depositions, trials and other proceedings including the President Clinton Senate impeachment trial, Abscam, and meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the Panama Canal Commission. She spent the majority of her career with Miller Reporting Company and later started Jardim Reporting Associates. Cathy was completely devoted to her family. With her warmth and generous spirit, she made friends wherever she went. Interment will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



