Cathy Long

Former U.S. Representative Catherine S. Long died of dementia on November 23, 2019 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She was 95. She is survived by her children, George H. Long (Courtney Blitch) and Janis C. Long (Hank Savage), and grandsons, Dana and Connor Savage. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 7 at All Souls Church, Unitarian in Washington, DC. Remembrances and photographs are being shared on the Facebook page "Friends of Cathy Long'. The family asks that you consider honoring her life with a donation to her church at All-Souls.org or Miriam's Kitchen at MiriamsKitchen.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2019
