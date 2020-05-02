Cavor Hinkson, Sr.,
It is with sadness that the family of Cavor "Tony" Hinkson, Sr. announces his passing at age 60.
Born July 21, 1959, Bay Street, St. Michael, Barbados. Previously resided in Washington, DC for over 20 years and relocated to Lawrenceville, GA in 2006. Tony was called suddenly to his eternal resting place on April 25, 2020. Born to loving parents, Clondoyle Smith
and Gloria Hinkson-Gittens. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Keturah; three loving children, Lauren (Kimble) Andrews, Moesha Toni Rowe-Hinkson and Cavor Hinkson, Jr.; and grandson, Sidney Donington-Smith. Services private.