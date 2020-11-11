On Sunday, November 1, 2020 Cecelia M. Clayton "Cecy" was called home to be with the lord. She leaves to mourn her husband, John W. Clayton; three children: Jerome Marshall (Sheri),Maurice Marshall, and Charles Marshall; two stepchildren: John Clayton and Beatrice Dawson. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren;12 great-grandchildren along with her brothers and sisters; Joseph (Barbara), Theresa, Patricia, Katherine, Arlene, Fatima, Marsha, David, Veronica (John), Noreen, Beverly (Darryl), Sylvia (Bobby) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On Thursday, November 12, 2020 From 4 to 6 p.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD. and On Friday November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Drive, Largo, MD 20774. Interment: Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.