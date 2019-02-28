

CECELIA Y. JOHNSON (Age 63)



Transitioned to be with the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Georgetown University Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. Cecelia was preceded in death by her loving parents, and her sisters, Gwendolyn and Yvette Johnson. She leaves her legacy with her dearest aunt, Duchess Eleanor Distance; brother, James Odell Johnson- Bey; her sisters, Joyce Teresa Johnson, Kim Farley and Jeanette Elizabeth Rollins; nieces and nephews, Shawanda R.J. Thomas, LaTausha Marie Howse-Bennett (Robert), Marshall Spence, Jr. (Mary), LaShawn Monique Richburg, Jerome Richburg, LaTia Davis, Michael Wills; great-nieces and nephews, Herbert, Arielle, Shamyra, Avion, Shania, Amarni, Amari, Charles, Jordan, Marques, Layla, Marley, Ro'Mello, DeKari, and Sydney; great-great-nieces and nephews, Precious, Cameron, Herbie, Amiyah and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 2 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th St., NW. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by McGuire.