CECIL G. CHRISTIAN, JR. (Age 87)
Cecil G Christian, Jr., a resident of Columbia, MD, died on February 7, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice Care Facility. Christian graduated from Howard University in 1953 and retired from the US Army as a lieutenant colonel after a 20-year career. Subsequently, he had a 21-year federal civilian career at the National Archives and the Immigration & Naturalization Service. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Marian, and is survived by three children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, Vaughn Green Funeral Home West, Baltimore, MD. Wake 9:30 a.m. and Funeral 11 a.m., respectively, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St John Baptist Church, Columbia, MD. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.