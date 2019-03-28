CECIL A. HOUSTON
On Saturday, March 16, 2019, passed away at his home in Silver Spring, MD. Cecil was a long-time resident of Washington, DC. Cecil proudly served his country in the United States Air Force
and completed his career with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, serving for more than 40 years. Cecil was married to Barbara Banks, they had one son, Rashaad. Cecil was a proud and faithful member of the God's Universal Kingdom Christian Church. Cecil leaves behind his son, Rashaad Cecil Houston (Kristen), brother, Stanley Houston and granddaughter Reagan Cecily Houston. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home-Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD.