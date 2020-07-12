CECILE GEFFEN LICHTENSTEIN
On Thursday, July 2, 2020. CECILE G. LICHTENSTEIN of Washington, DC. beloved wife of the late Abba G. Lichtenstein, loving mother of Natalie (Willard Tom), Jonathan (Deann) and the late Charles Lichtenstein, dear grandmother of Alexander and Joshua Tom, Nathaniel and Samuel Lichtenstein. Born in Tilsit, Germany in 1926, Cecile Geffen emigrated to the United States with her mother and brother in 1941. She graduated from Taft High School and Hunter College and was awarded a master's degree from Columbia University. She married Abba Lichtenstein in 1949; when he died in 2015, they had celebrated their 65th anniversity. They moved from New York City to New Jersey in the 1950's, and moved to Washington, DC in 2005. A chemist by training, she taught science in high schools and at Barnard College in the 1960's, and then, as her children grew older, returned to her avocation as an artist. She worked in oils, watercolors, and acrylics and was always interested in new media and new techniques. She showed her works in the New York City area, and often at local libraries in the places she lived: Leonia, NJ; Tenafly,NJ; Montauk, NY; and Washington, DC. Friends and family were often the recipients of her most beautiful works. Graveside services were held in Fairview, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
