

CECILE ZEIGFINGER

"Cissy"



Passed away on March 29, 2019, at her home in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of 68 years of Samuel Zeigfinger. Preceded in death by her twin brother, Norman Nezin. She was the devoted mother of Marcie Leibowitz (Henry, deceased), Donna Zeigfinger (Jeff Kirk), and Tracy Zeigfinger (Greg Berry). Loving grandmother to Jessie Willis (Ed), Bryan Kirk (Courtney) and Trevor Kirk (Kim) and Janie, Maddy and Jake Berry and great-grandmother to Claire Willis. Beloved cousin and aunt. Funeral services will be graveside at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042 at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Following the services, the family will be receiving guests at the home of Marcie Leibowitz starting at 3:30 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Riderwood in the Celebrations Room with a dessert reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cissy's memory may be made to JSSA, 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD, 20850 or the . Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: