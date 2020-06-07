JANUSZKIEWICZ Cecilia Januszkiewicz Of Columbia MD, 70, passed away peacefully and attended by family on May 29, 2020. She had neuroendocrine cancer. Born in Steubenville, OH to Frank and Genevieve (Szweda) Januszkiewicz, Cecilia is survived by her husband of 39 years, M. Albert Figinski, her son, Theodore Figinski, her daughter-in-law, Alicia Lloro, and her beloved granddaughter, Liliana. She has also left behind her sisters, Maryann Jordan of Pittsburgh, PA, Frances (David) Snyder of North Huntingdon, PA, Emilia (Glen) Stephens of Columbia, MD, Faustyna (David) Fatula of Steubenville, OH, her brother, Anthony (Mickey) Januszkiewicz of Wadmalaw Island, SC, her nieces, Jennifer Jordan, Michelle Snyder-Miller, Renee Daugherty, Katie VanLeuven, Jamie Kinsella, Annmarie Dormas, and her nephews, Matt Stephens, Michael Fatula, John Stephens and David Fatula Jr. Additionally, she had five great nieces and eight great nephews. Cecilia had a wonderful life and was fortunate to have good health for almost all of it. She was blessed with the love of family and many friends, who supported her throughout the years. Raising her son, Ted was the most important and joyful part of her life. Cecilia gave her time, wisdom, and often financial resources to her family, friends, community, and charitable organizations. Cecilia was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind. After earning a BA degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville, Cecilia attended Notre Dame Law School where she was one of the first women to receive a JD degree. Her legal career began as a law clerk to the Honorable Richard C. Wilbur of the United States Tax Court in Washington, DC. After her clerkship, Cecilia became an associate at Piper and Marbury in Baltimore, MD. Subsequently, she became a partner at Garbis and Schwait and then a partner at Melnicove Kaufman Weiner Smouse and Garbis. She also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Baltimore Law School for several years. Cecilia believed deeply in the importance of public service. In 1988, Cecilia became an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Maryland and was assigned as principal counsel to the Maryland Department of Budget and Fiscal Services. In 2003, Governor Ehrlich appointed Cecilia as the Deputy Sec retary for the Department and in 2005 as the Secretary of Budget and Management. After her service with the Department, she was a Senior Fellow at the Free State Foundation where she focused on Maryland budget issues. From 2011 to 2014, Cecilia served as the Deputy State's Attorney for Administration with the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office. There she was responsible for personnel, budget, procurement, technology and facilities. During her tenure as Deputy State's Attorney, Cecilia had primary responsibility for moving 200 employees from multiple locations in the Baltimore City Courthouses to new space in a commercial office building. Cecilia also served as a Chief City Solicitor for Administration for the Baltimore City Solicitor's Office and as a Special Projects Director for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.Cecilia also shared her wisdom, tenacity, and foresight in service to the community as a member of the Long Reach Village Board of Directors in Columbia, MD and as a representative to the Columbia Council from Long Reach. She served for 6 years on the Long Reach Village Board, including two years as Chair. During her tenure with the Board, she advocated for the construction of the interchange at Route 175 and Snowden River Parkway. During her term on the Columbia Council, she was one of the principal advocates for urging Howard County to purchase what was then Smith Farm for recreational purposes after Ms. Smith died. The County ultimately acquired the property with help from Program Open Space and created what is now Blandair Park. Though she had a very long, successful, and fulfilling career, Cecilia truly found contentment with her family, to whom she was steadfastly devoted. Cecilia's incredible love, thoughtful planning, and boundless generosity enabled the family to share Thanksgivings at Cecilia's and Al's home and summer vacations at their beach house in Bethany Beach, DE. These treasured times together will never be forgotten. Cecilia believed in the importance of being good, kind, and understanding of others. She gave sage advice that was not always followed. She believed in following the rules. She was a hot fudge sundae connoisseur. She loved vanilla milkshakes with chocolate syrup, not to be mistaken for chocolate milkshakes. Her life would have been greatly improved were there no other drivers on the road. For those fortunate enough to have known her, she was the north star. She will live on in the words, wisdom, and kindness she shared with others. If you are so inclined, donations in Cecilia's memory can be made to the National Conservancy https://www.npca.org/give/memorial-tribute-giving or to Grassroots Crisis Center of Howard County at http://grassroots.hocomojo.org/donate/ There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a future date which will be announced to family and friends and posted on the funeral home website. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, 1201 Dundalk Ave., Baltimore, MD, 21222.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.