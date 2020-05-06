

CEDRIC DEVON TAYLOR "Sid"



Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Crofton Care & Rehabilitation Center, Crofton, MD. Cedric was a native Washingtonian and a 23 year resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona. He attended Virginia Union on a basketball athletic scholarship and became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He transferred to Howard University where he received his Bachelor of Science and commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant through the Army ROTC. He entered active duty on June 25, 1953. In 1955, he married his college sweetheart, the late Elwisher J. Johnson in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

During his military career, Cedric held many assignments and positions-parachutist to the 457th Airborne Field Artillery Battalion: 10th QMCo. 10th Infantry Mountain Division, Wurzburg, Germany; Military Intelligence-Assistant Special Agent in Charge, SAIC Baltimore Field Office, Operations Office & Region Commander, Region 1,109th INCT Group and the 502nd MI BN, Seoul, Korea. He held the position of Committee Chief, Department of Counter Intelligence from 1969 - 1973 at Fort Holabird and Fort Huachuca, Arizona. On July 1, 1975, Cedric retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and decide to pursue a career in real estate from 1976 - 1991 with O'Brien's Realty.

Cedric's military decorations and awards include the Army Commendation Medal; the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Armed Force Honor Medal and the Legion of Merit.

Sid will be missed by his sister, Shirley; his nieces, Deborah Green, Dashirl Daughtry, and Roxanne Ward; nephews, Brian J. Green (Sheri), Kirk P. Green (Brenda), and Anthony E. Daughtry (Deena); three great-nieces, three great-nephews, several cousins and many friends. On July 10, 2020, his final resting place will be with his beloved Elwisher at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the Cedric and Elwisher J. Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund - Howard University, Washington, DC 20059.