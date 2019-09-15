CELBROUGH TERRY (Age 96)
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 surrounded by his wife, Ercell, and nephew, Joshua Hargrove. Celbrough is survived by his wife, daughter, Ashanda, and two sons, Celbrough Jr and Andre, and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held on September 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 901 Addison Rd. S., Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Interment 1:45 p.m.at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham MD. Services entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home, Suitland MD.