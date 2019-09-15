The Washington Post

CELBROUGH TERRY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CELBROUGH TERRY.
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Gethsemane United Methodist Church,
901 Addison Rd. S.
Capitol Heights, MD
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Gethsemane United Methodist Church,
901 Addison Rd. S.,
Capitol Heights,, MD
View Map
Interment
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:45 PM
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery,
Cheltenham, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CELBROUGH TERRY (Age 96)  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 surrounded by his wife, Ercell, and nephew, Joshua Hargrove. Celbrough is survived by his wife, daughter, Ashanda, and two sons, Celbrough Jr and Andre, and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held on September 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 901 Addison Rd. S., Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Interment 1:45 p.m.at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham MD. Services entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home, Suitland MD.
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.