Celeste Olsen Giesecke

(Age 93)



Of Fairfax, VA passed away, surrounded by family, on August 3, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Born in Chinook, WA in 1926, she graduated from the University of Oregon in 1949, where she was a political science major and a member of Alpha Delta Pi. She married Fritz H. Giesecke in 1946, accompanying him in his Foreign Service career to Vienna and Salzburg, Austria; Berlin, Germany; and Stockholm, Sweden. Upon return to the U.S., Celeste taught 6th grade in Fairfax County Public Schools, retiring in 1986. She was an active member of Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in Burke, VA, where she volunteered as an ESOL teacher. Celeste was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz, her older daughter, Roxane Lucas, and her sister, Olise Tukey. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Corinne and Howard Wetzel (Fairfax, VA); her sister, Judith Honl (Astoria, OR); and her grandchildren, James Thomas (Stephanie); Charles Wetzel; and Emily Wetzel. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in Burke, VA.