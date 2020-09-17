

Celeste C Hart

Born in 1920, she died peacefully August 27, 2020 in Frederick, MD. She is survived by sons Everett T (Patricia) Hart of Frederick, MD and Claude Thomas (Germaine Favreau) Hart of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Collin (Yu-Ri) Hart, Preston (Christine) Hart; and great-grandchildren: Everett, Mabel and Lucille Hart. Predeceased by William M Hart, William M Hart Jr and Lana Celeste Hart. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at the Church of the Annunciation. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.



