The Washington Post

CELIA FEIT (1914 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CELIA FEIT.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Cemetery
318 Berryman Lane
Reisterstown, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CELIA FEIT  

On Friday, September 20, 2019, Celia Feit, of Baltimore MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Feit; loving mother of Alvin (Barbara) Feit and the late Beverly (Paul) Greenfeld; cherished grandmother of David (Barbara Knight) Greenfeld, Melissa Greenfeld, Tammi Wecksler, Karen (John) Mahoney, Laurie Springer and Todd (Tonya) Feit. Also survived by six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Cemetery, 318 Berryman Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21336. Family will be receiving friends at the residence of Alvin and Barbara Feit on Monday following services and on Tuesday. Contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon