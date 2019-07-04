The Washington Post

CELIA NACHLAS

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Patty Eisen
  • "Sincerest condolences on your loss. Michele (Gordon) Kolsky"
    - Michele kolsky
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Judean Memorial Gardens
Olney, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CELIA JORDAN NACHLAS  

On Monday, July 1, 2019, CELIA JORDAN NACHLAS of Venice, FL. Beloved wife of Edwin Nachlas. Devoted mother of Miriam (Gordon) Lippe, Aaron (Emily) Nachlas and Sarah Nachlas (Michael) Cohen. Dear sister of the late Stanley Jordan. Cherished grandmother of Larissa and Hannah Lippe and Karah and Dori Nachlas. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the or your local hospice Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.