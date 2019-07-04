CELIA JORDAN NACHLAS
On Monday, July 1, 2019, CELIA JORDAN NACHLAS of Venice, FL. Beloved wife of Edwin Nachlas. Devoted mother of Miriam (Gordon) Lippe, Aaron (Emily) Nachlas and Sarah Nachlas (Michael) Cohen. Dear sister of the late Stanley Jordan. Cherished grandmother of Larissa and Hannah Lippe and Karah and Dori Nachlas. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the or your local hospice Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.