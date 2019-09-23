

Celia Ellenberg Schur



Celia Ellenberg Schur of Silver Spring, Md. passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at age 97. She lived a full and vibrant life and gave countless volunteer hours to ARMDI . She leaves behind devoted niece, Maxine Ellenberg Arnsdorf, and nephew, Mark Ellenberg (Nancy), and their families. Funeral at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 23 at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney. The family will receive visitors at the home of Mark Ellenberg, Monday at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Arrangements by Hines-Rinadli Funeral Home, inc under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washing Contract.