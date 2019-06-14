CELIA L. STRATTON
(Age 101)
Of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 after a decline in health following pneumonia. She is survived by her son, James E. Stratton (partner, Karen Downs); two daughters, Janet M. Sloan (Mike), and Linda D. Stratton (Brian Lake); five grandchildren, Edward Stratton, Lucille Myers (Steele), David Stratton, Kelsey Sloan, and Connor Sloan; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Celia Myers and Steele T. Myers, IV; and other relatives and close friends. Visitation at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 on Sunday, June 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service at Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5725 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA 22315 on Monday, June 17 at 12 p.m., followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.