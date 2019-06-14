The Washington Post

CELIA STRATTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CELIA STRATTON.
Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church
5725 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CELIA L. STRATTON  
(Age 101)  

Of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 after a decline in health following pneumonia. She is survived by her son, James E. Stratton (partner, Karen Downs); two daughters, Janet M. Sloan (Mike), and Linda D. Stratton (Brian Lake); five grandchildren, Edward Stratton, Lucille Myers (Steele), David Stratton, Kelsey Sloan, and Connor Sloan; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Celia Myers and Steele T. Myers, IV; and other relatives and close friends. Visitation at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 on Sunday, June 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service at Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5725 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA 22315 on Monday, June 17 at 12 p.m., followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.