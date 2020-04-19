

CELINE LABELLE TRACY



Celine Labelle Tracy, 91, long time resident of Kensington, MD passed away April 15, 2020 after a brief illness related to COVID-19. She was born May 30, 1928 in Hull, Quebec, Canada to Wilfrid Labelle and Marie-Anne (Pilon) Labelle. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Francis Lawrence Tracy, MD. Loving mother of Francis Lawrence Tracy (Linda Grudzinski Tracy, MD), Cynthia Marie Tracy, MD (Timothy Willard), Marc Ian Tracy (Lynne Berend Tracy) and Sandra Lea Daussin. Proud grandmother of Christopher, Margot, Laura, Ester, Joey, Nils, Erin, James, Benjamin, Lucas, Stephanie, and Carolyn Nicole and their spouses. Great grandmother of Mary Beth, Gabriel, Rose, Charlotte, Vincent, Zoe, George, Maxwell, Kaylah and step great grandson Myles. She is survived by three siblings, Suzanne Labelle MD, Anne-Marie Labelle, Marc Labelle and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews. Celine received her Bachelor's Degree at the University of Ottawa. She and her husband lived in many Provinces and States throughout Canada and the United States. She was a concert pianist and a perennial music lover. Her loves in life were her family, the Catholic Church and her music students. Celine always had time to devote to her family and an extended family of friends, to lend an ear and to lend a hand. Her French-Canadian roots shone through in her love for family gatherings and dinners. She will be missed by many. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service at St Jane Francis de Chantal Catholic Church in Bethesda, Maryland will be delayed. She will be laid to rest in Cleveland, Ohio beside her beloved husband.