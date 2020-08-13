CELIO AUGUSTO de MORAES, JR. (Age 83)
Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1937 in Fortaleza, CearÁ, Brazil to the late Celio Augusto de Moraes, Sr. and Laura Menescal Campos. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy Whitman de Moraes; his three sons, Carlos (Sonja), Daniel (Brigida), and Roberto (Danuza); three grandchildren, Igor, Luana, and Gabriel; sisters Loinha da Silva and Maria Luiz de Moraes of Fortaleza. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Paulo A. de Moraes, and sister Neusa Sucupira. Celio completed his undergraduate engineering degree at the Universidade Federal do CearÁ, and in 1964 earned an MS degree in industrial engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles. He met his wife Nancy while she served in the Peace Corps in Fortaleza, and they were married in California in 1968. He began a 25-year career in 1969 with the Inter-American Development Bank, first serving in Lima, Peru, and then in the headquarters in Washington, DC. A celebration of Celio's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor Celio may donate to www.savetheliontamarin.org/donate
. Online condolences and memories can be made at www.novacremate.com
.