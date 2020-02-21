

CESAR AUGUSTO CACERES, M.D.



Born April 9, 1927 in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, peacefully passed away February 9, 2020 at his home in Washington DC. The only child of Julian R. Caceres, former Ambassador to the United States from Honduras, and Mrs. Mariana C. Caceres. His partner of 48 years, W. Raymond Mize, Jr., MD, pre-deceased Dr. Caceres in September 2004, as did his companion Stanley J. Kuliczkowski in July 2015. Dr. Caceres is survived by his cousins Mrs. Gloria Caceres, Dr. J. Desiree Pineda, Mrs. Carmen Alfaro Morawski and Mrs. Ana Maria Alfaro.

In 1953, Dr. Caceres obtained his medical degrees from Georgetown University. He obtained additional training in Internal Medicine at Tufts and Boston Universities in Boston, Massachusetts. He received Cardiology and research training from George Washington University. Dr. Caceres worked for the Public Health Service where he won two Superior Service Awards for developing the country's first functional computer-electrocardiographic interpretive system. In 1970, Dr. Caceres opened his private practice integrating computer technology into the day-today real world of medical practice. Beginning in the 1980's Dr. Caceres developed for use in his practice The System Integrated Record, S.I.R.

Dr. Caceres founded The Institute for Technology in Health Care, a non-profit which seeks to support projects designed to identify, investigate, and apply new and existing technologies to the solution of health care problems. Services will be held at St. Matthew's Cathedral, 1725 Rhode Island Ave., N.W., Washington, DC on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Institute for Technology in Health Care, 1759 Q Street, N.W., Washington, DC, 20009.