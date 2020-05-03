

CESAR RUDZKI



On Monday, April 27, 2020, of Washington, DC. Born in Buenos Aires in 1935, Cesar was the youngest child of Roberto and Rosa Rudzki. A beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend, teacher, mentor, lifelong student and professor of medicine will be missed by all who knew him. Cesar graduated with honors from the University of Buenos Aires Medical School in 1961, served in the Argentine Army, and in 1962 moved to the United States to begin his training at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Chicago.

Cesar met Barbara May, his wife of 51 years, while working in the hospital in Chicago. Together they moved to Washington, DC which would remain their lifelong home. Cesar completed a fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the Washington V.A. Hospital and Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, followed by a Master's in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University in 1969. Cesar felt honored and privileged to practice medicine in Washington for 45 years and served as a Clinical Associate Professor at George Washington and Georgetown Universities. He was a gentle, caring, compassionate doctor who loved his patients and colleagues and an extraordinarily devoted husband and father.

Cesar was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, and siblings, Dora Schapiro and Jose Rudzki of Argentina. He is survived by his son, Dr. Jonas Rudzki, of Bethesda (Anne Brooks) and three grandchildren, Robert, Juliet and Lucy, as well as several nephews, Dr. Horacio Schapiro of Washington, DC (Graciela), Alejandro Schapiro and Carlos Schapiro of Buenos Aires. Services including interment at Garden of Remembrance will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Cesar's memory may be made to Kensington Park Senior Living Employee Assistance Fund, 3620 Littledale Road Kensington, MD 20895 or the charity of donor's choice.