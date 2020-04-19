

Cesar Soriano, Jr.



On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Cesar U. Soriano, Jr. passed away at the age of 78 at home surrounded by his family. Born in the Philippines on March 21,1942, he earned his medical degree from the University of Santo Thomas in the Philippines and shared a private practice with his wife for over 35 years. He was a former president and active member of the PMA of the Washington Metropolitan Area. He was an avid ballroom dancer and world traveler. Cesar was preceded in death by his parents, Cesar Sr. and Luisa, brother, Luis, and son, Joe. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dr. Sonia Soriano, three children, including Jay (Diane), Jim, and Diana (Todd Garrigues), and five grandsons, including Joey, Justin, and Jacob Soriano, Aidan and Roman Garrigues, and two sisters Sister Xristilla of Carmelite Monastery and Elisa Soriano. Memorial services will be held at a later date.