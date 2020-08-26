

Chad Michael Abbott

Chad Michael Abbott, age 47, of Springfield, VA passed away peacefully at his home on August 18, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a 2 year battle with cancer. Chad was born in Lancaster, NH on November 26, 1972. He was the oldest child of Steve Abbott and Carmen (Benoit) Sweezey. In addition to his parents, Steve (Elizabeth) of Alexandria, VA, and Carmen (Joe) of Concord, NH; he is survived by his wife Natasha; sons, Nathan and Jason, and stepdaughter, Sabrina, all of Springfield; brother Nathan (Danielle) of Waynesboro, VA; stepbrother Michael of Alexandria; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. Chad built a rewarding career in wholesale plumbing, the past 15 years with Ferguson in Springfield, VA, where he managed the wholesale plumbing desk. Family, friends and colleagues remember his engaging smile, easygoing manner, quick wit, and eagerness to offer a sympathetic ear or bit of advice. He was also a lover of sports in general but more precisely; his beloved Boston sports teams - Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots, and Bruins. Chad was happiest traveling with his family to sporting events, concerts, and spending time at Rehoboth Beach, DE every summer. Grottos Pizza, Thrasher's Fries, and Funland in Rehoboth have lost a great customer. A celebration of Chad's life will be held at Summit Church DC, 7719 Fullerton Road, Springfield, VA., on August 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. All are welcome. The family respectfully suggests that gifts in memory of Chad be made to Capital Caring Health, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 175, Falls Church, VA 22042



