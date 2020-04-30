CHAD FOSTER RAAB (Age 47)
Died on Friday, April 24, 2020, following a lengthy and challenging battle with ALS. Chad was born and raised in the Washington, DC area, and was a 1992 graduate of the Bullis School in Potomac, MD. He is the loving father of Ethan Raab, son of Arlene (Lou) Kairys and Steven (Wendy) Raab, brother of Dean (Julie) Raab, Gary (Esther) Raab, Brian (Joell) Raab, Craig Kairys, Ilise (Mark) Helfman and Justin (Erica) Wolf. He is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Doctor's Without Borders or to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.