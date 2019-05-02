

Channing Winn Medwedeff

(Age 86)

CDR, US Navy (Ret.)



A 1956 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he retired from the Navy in 1978 and accepted a position with Booz, Allen and Hamilton for another seventeen years. He and his wife Toni traveled extensively and divided their time between VA and FL until Chan's health deteriorated and they moved to Ashby Ponds in 2010. Chan died peacefully at home from complications of Parkinson's Disease on January 27, 2019. In addition to his wife of 62 years, he leaves a son David (Judi) of Vienna, VA and a daughter Lisa (Gabriel) of Maui, three beloved grandsons, wonderful nieces and nephews and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at Providence Presbyterian Church, Fairfax on Monday, May 6 at 2 p.m. Interment at the Naval Academy Columbarium will be Tuesday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chan's memory to Providence Presbyterian Church, Capital Caring or a .