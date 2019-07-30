The Washington Post

On July 26, 2019, Charles N. Tartanian of Fort Washington, Maryland beloved husband of Mary Tartanian, loving father of Gary C. Tartanian and his wife Ann and Joan L. Tartanian Schaefer and her husband Eric, cherished grandfather of Holly Clark and her husband Greg and Aileen Tartanian, dear greatgrandfather of Clara Clark. Mr. Tartanian is predeceased by his parents John and Pergrouhie Tartanian and brothers Armen and Haig Tartanian. He retired from the Naval Research Laboratory after 30+ years and was a part-time realtor.
 
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and further information
Published in The Washington Post on July 30, 2019
