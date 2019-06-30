

Charleen Mary Emery Booker

May 16, 1942 - June 20, 2019



On Thursday June 20, 2019 Charleen Mary Booker of Clinton, MD and formerly of Washington, DC departed her earthly life. She was the beloved wife of James M. Booker, Jr. A devoted mother to Amanda Miller (Antonio, Sr.) Cherished grandmother of David,Taiylor, Antonio, Jr., Mikah and Kennedy. Charleen is survived by several loving nieces and nephews and cousins along with a host friends. Charleen graduated from Washington Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse for over 50 years.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. JK Johnson Funeral Home, 6503 Old Branch Ave. Camp Springs, MD 20748. In Lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to John Hopkins Hospital Kimmel Cancer Center in her name.