

CHARLENE K. JANES



On Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born on in July, 1934 in Cosby, Missouri. Worked many years for the Boy Scouts of America, and was a lifetime volunteer for the community, especially through Rockville Presbyterian Church. Survived by three children, David (Allison Hazen), Brian, and Elizabeth and two grandchildren Adam and Henry.

Memorial service to be held Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. at Rockville Presbyterian Church, 215 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville, MD 20850. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her name can be made to either Rainbow Place shelter or the Montgomery County Friends of the Library..