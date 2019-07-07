The Washington Post

CHARLENE JONES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLENE JONES.
Service Information
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S Alfred St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred Street
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Charlene Sanders Jones  

On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Charlene S. Jones, died surrounded by loved ones after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of over 53 years, Willie H. Jones. She is also survived by her daughter, Heather C. Jones; her son, Erik Jones, and daughter-in-law, Melissa; her 101-year old father Charles E. Sanders, Sr.; her brother, Charles E Sanders, II; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Wake will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of funeral, 11 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Homes.
Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.