Charlene Sanders Jones
On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Charlene S. Jones, died surrounded by loved ones after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of over 53 years, Willie H. Jones. She is also survived by her daughter, Heather C. Jones; her son, Erik Jones, and daughter-in-law, Melissa; her 101-year old father Charles E. Sanders, Sr.; her brother, Charles E Sanders, II; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Wake will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of funeral, 11 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Homes.