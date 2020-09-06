

Charlene McNew Mattingly (Mac)

Of Indian Head, Maryland passed away on August 14, 2020. Born on July 30, 1924, she was 96 years old. She grew up in Pulaski, Virginia but had resided in Charles County, Md. for many years. Predeceased by her daughter, S. Suzanne Mattingly, survived by her daughter Beverly Mattingly of Joppa, MD., her son, D. Jeffrey Mattingly and his wife, Cindi Mattingly of Bryans Road, MD., granddaughter Rachel Mattingly and grandson, Ian Mattingly. Mac was a graduate of Averett College and Radford University. Over the years she earned a Master's equivalency from the University of Maryland. She was a teacher in the Prince Georges County school system for many years, first for Accoceek Elementary School and then for Ferguson Elementary School. Mac loved to play the piano and sing. She was very active in her church, St. James Episcopal Church of Indian Head, MD. She sometimes played the organ for services at that church as well as another church in the area. She started a junior choir and led that choir for several years. Mac was a huge fan of The Washington Redskins, was active in the Charles County Democratic Club and the Retired Teacher's Assn. She enjoyed reading a good mystery book. Mac was a friend to everyone she met and extended family and friends will have many fond memories. A celebration of life will take place sometime in the future.



