Service Information Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home 180 Church Street NE Marietta , GA 30060 (770)-428-1511

MEIDLINGER Charlene Swedenburg Meidlinger (Age 74) Of Salina, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Kennestone WellStar Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. Charlene was born in Wichita, Kansas, on September 1, 1944, to Mildred (Wallerius) and Charles Swedenburg. She was a lifetime Girl Scout and devout Catholic, graduating from Sacred Heart High School of Salina, Kansas, Class of 1962. She earned her Bachelor's degree in communications, Cum Laude, from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1966. She dedicated her life's work to Girl Scouting, starting as a Girl Scout in her home state of Kansas, becoming a troop leader in her daughter's troop in Vienna, Virginia, and then transitioning to a 24-year career with the Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital, retiring in 2007, as the Assistant Executive Director. She remained active as an archivist and sister to every Girl Scout until her passing. Her accomplishments as a Girl Scout professional were profound. She led the teams which presented the 85th, 90th and 95th Anniversary Sing-A-Long celebrations on the National Mall in Washington, DC, with hundreds of thousands of Girl Scouts from around the globe in attendance. Her passion as a Girl Scout was getting scouts into the outdoors and she championed a world-class camping services program. She led the team which rebuilt Camp Winona in Hughesville, Maryland, after a devastating tornado. She helped sell countless millions of boxes of Girl Scout cookies, but most importantly, she enriched the lives of countless Girl Scouts. She was an avid fan of baseball, particularly of the Baltimore Orioles and the seventh inning stretches that always played John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy". Charlene is survived by her daughter and beloved caregiver, Ruth Ellen Weaver and her husband, Robert Weaver of Mableton, Georgia; her son and beloved troublemaker, Robert Charles Meidlinger and his partner, Shauna Davies, of Reston, Virginia; sister Karen "Sue" Wilson and her husband, Mike Wilson, of Derby, Kansas; her brothers, Robert Swedenburg and his wife, Marilyn Swedenburg, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, John Swedenburg of New York, New York, James Swedenburg of Cincinnati, Ohio; as well as grandchildren Matthew Hawkins, Charlotte Meidlinger, Juliette Weaver and Camden Weaver. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; dear sister, Katherine "Kay" Bachofer; dear life partner of James Swedenburg, Jim Flehmer; and her husband of 35 years, Leo Meidlinger of ABC News. According to her wishes, Charlene was cremated. Funeral mass and a celebration of life will be held in Salina, Kansas, on July 19 at 2 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital, Attention: Development, 4301 Connecticut NW, Washington, DC 20008 or

