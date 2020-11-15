CHARLES STANLEY ALBERT, IV July 26, 1954 - November 3, 2020
Charles S. Albert, 66, passed away on November 3, 2020. He had been battling Multiple Sclerosis in recent years and contracted the coronavirus several months ago. Charles was born in the District of Columbia and was a lifetime resident of the Washington, DC area. Charlie actively sought adventure. One example: riding his moped on a working airport tarmac. He was so outgoing and social that friends knew him as the unofficial "Mayor of DC". He attended Wilson and St. Johns High Schools in DC and graduated from the University of Dayton; the first in his family to graduate college. He is survived by his former wife, Maria Biddy, his sisters Judy Smith and Carole King, his brother Bill Albert, his children Darnell Anthony Izlar and Duane Dante Izlar,and his grandchildren Dominick and Dante Izlar. Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Charlie-Albert-Memorial-Fund
. A graveside service and burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland, MD on Tuesday, November 17, at 11:30 am.