Charles Thomas Van Alen

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, "Tom", as known to his friends and loved ones, passed away peacefully, at age 83. Tom is survived by his cousins Janice Bariski, Kristin Townsend, Megan Bennett, and beloved godchildren Haven, Hadden, Blake, and Brooke. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's honor could be made to the Washington National Cathedral.



