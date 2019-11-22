

Charles Thomas Alexander



Professor emeritus, the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, passed away November 15, 2019 in Alexandria, VA at 91. A long-time Alexandria resident, he is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Brown Alexander; daughters Elizabeth "Liza" Alexander Marshall (John) of Arlington, VA; Lucy Alexander Murphy (Braden) of Potomac, MD; grandchildren Charlie and Emma Marshall.

Born in Minneapolis, MN on September 21, 1928 to Dr. Charles Thomas and Mary Stinson Alexander. His family home was in Mount Vernon IN. He received his BA from Duke University in 1950. After two years military service during the Korean War, Ft. Belvoir, VA, and two years studying at Boston University School of Theology, he obtained an MS from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. He began his journalism career with the Washington Star (1956-61) as assistant city editor, followed by managing editor of the Wilmington (DE) Morning News and Evening Journal (1961-66), and editor and publisher of the Dayton (OH) Journal Herald. He returned to Washington, DC in 1975 as professor of journalism and director of the Medill News Service, retiring in 1994.

He had a lifelong love of sports, music, theater, travel and the church, serving as elder of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church for over 30 years. A memorial service will be held at Georgetown Presbyterian Church Jan 4, 2020 at 2 pm. Interment in 2020 at Christ Church, St. Simon's Island, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 3115 P St., NW, Washington, DC 20007.